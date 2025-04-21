US Vice President JD Vance and Second lady Usha Vance embarks on a 3-day India tour today. The kids were dressed in Indian ethnic wear

As United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday morning, accompanied by his India-origin wife Usha Vance, the couple's three children charmed onlookers with their choice of clothing.

Ewan, Vivek, and little Maribel were all dressed in traditional Indian outfits, with the boys wearing kurta pyjamas while the toddler sported what looked like a mini version of an Anarkali style suit teamed with an embroidered jacket.

Vance arrived at Palam Airport in the national capital on his first official visit to India accompanied by the Second Lady Usha, their three children, and key members of the US Administration.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was at the airport to receive them. Visuals from the airport showed the minister, who was dressed in a white kurta pyjama, himself engaging in some conversation with Vance's eldest son.

The high-level diplomatic trip, scheduled from April 21 to 24, is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between the two nations.

After their arrival, a ceremonial guard of honour was given to the visiting dignitaries marking the formal commencement of the visit.

