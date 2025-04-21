The Vice President's itinerary includes a visit to Jaipur on Tuesday, followed by a stop in Agra on Wednesday. He is scheduled to depart from India on Thursday morning.

United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday, April 21, marking his first official visit to the country. The trip, which follows his engagements in Italy, will continue until April 24 and includes key meetings in Delhi as well as visits to Jaipur and Agra.

Vance landed in New Delhi at around 9:40 am on Monday. Later in the day, he will hold a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence at 6:30 pm, as reported by ANI.

The Vice President's itinerary includes a visit to Jaipur on Tuesday, followed by a stop in Agra on Wednesday. He is scheduled to depart from India on Thursday morning.

In anticipation of his visit, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory to ensure smooth traffic movement in the national capital on Monday, especially around high-security zones. The advisory lists restricted routes and recommends alternative roads for commuters to avoid delays and congestion.

Traffic restrictions and alternate routes

9 am to 11 am:

Traffic will be restricted along key stretches, including Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, and Air Force Road. Vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and relocated to the Kalibari Mandir Marg traffic pit near Bhairon Temple. Commuters heading from 11 Murti to RML Hospital are advised to use Vande Matram Marg via Dhaula Kuan Flyover, R/A Shankar Road, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg. Rao Tula Ram Marg is suggested for airport-bound travelers.

11 am to 2 pm:

During midday hours, traffic diversions will be enforced in Central Delhi, affecting roads such as C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, and Sardar Patel Marg. Additional restrictions apply on Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, MNLP, Vikas Marg, Noida Link Road, and Akshardham. Alternate routes include Raisina Road via Windsor Place to Ashoka Road for those traveling from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Marg to Janpath, and Ashoka Road to C-Hexagon from Connaught Place.

6 pm to 9 pm:

Evening restrictions will once again impact Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, and surrounding stretches. Commuters are advised to follow earlier suggested diversions to avoid delays.