Jawan TEASER OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before fiery avatar within double roles

The anticipation and excitement for watching the Prevue for one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year, Jawan, is at an all-time high. A thrilling update for SRK fandom is here. The Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan's PREVUE is finally out now.

After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with multi-layered and finesse-filled performance in the global box office hit Pathaan earlier this year in January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is set and geared up to make a comeback on the 70 mm celluloid screens and also will make fans fall in love with his superfine acting chops in noted filmmaker Atlee Kumar's pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan which will drop in theatres by September 2023. Jawan has been creating a lot of hype and buzz since the film marks the biggest pan-Indian debut of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in the Tollywood industry and this in itself explains the excitement of audiences and fans.

As the Jawan updates, which included shooting stills, videos and much more, kept on flooding social media from fan pages on Twitter and Instagram in the past few months now, Shah Rukh Khan fandom's zealousness and ecstatic feeling to see him again on big screens has only multiplied manifolds.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unparalleled heights and have led to nationwide speculation over social media and more. The curiosity to see SRK is at another level altogether. Jawan marks the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee making it the first-ever partnership showcasing the globally acclaimed stardom of King Khan with the creative vision of Atlee.

The PREVUE teaser trailer of Jawan shows us glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan, who belts out the dialogue, "Mein Kaun hoon, Kaun nahi. Pata Nahi. Mein achcha hoon, bura hoon ye khud se puchna" At that instant, his charming aura and charismatic screen presence get you transported into this world of the film.

The action-packed prevue teaser has heightened and multiplied the anticipation for the film to the next level, enchanting audiences with its lavish scale and vowing an unforgettable cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect combination of action and emotion, the Jawan Prevue brings to the big screens mindblowing and spectacular visuals with an unprecedented scale bound to leave audiences and fans craving for more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers an in-depth glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation film helmed and directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th of 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

