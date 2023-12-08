Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film bags nomination for ASTRA awards 2024 alongside 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer'

The acclaimed director Atlee's creation, 'Jawan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, secures a notable nomination at the ASTRA Awards, positioning itself prominently among the elite of the international film industry.

Following the phenomenal success of Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic masterpiece, 'Jawan,' the film has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by securing a nomination at the prestigious Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) in 2024. This accolade comes on the heels of the movie's outstanding box office performance, solidifying its status as a global sensation. The Hollywood Creative Alliance, responsible for curating the nominations, unveiled the list of contenders during a recent announcement on their official X (Twitter) handle, showcasing a diverse selection of films from around the world.

'Jawan' proudly earned its nomination in the highly competitive Best International Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024. 'Jawan' shares the spotlight in the Best International Feature category with esteemed contenders such as 'Anatomy of a Fall' (France), 'Concrete Utopia' (South Korea), 'Fallen Leaves' (Finland), 'Perfect Days' (Japan), 'Radical' (Mexico), 'Society of the Snow' (Spain), 'The Taste of Things' (France), 'The Teacher’s Lounge' (Germany), and 'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom).

Among the noteworthy films nominated in the broader "Best Picture" category are "Air,” "American Fiction,” "Barbie,” "The Color Purple,” "The Holdovers,” "Killers of the Flower Moon,” "Maestro," "Oppenheimer,” "Past Lives,” and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” This recognition stands as a testament to the significance of 'Jawan,' as it shares the stage with these blockbuster films, each competing for excellence in their respective categories.

Notably, 'Jawan' boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring not only Shah Rukh Khan but also the acclaimed talents of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. The film further showcases the talents of Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan, and Girija Oak. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' has truly captivated audiences worldwide and stands as a cinematic masterpiece worthy of the ASTRA Awards recognition.

