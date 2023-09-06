Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's excited fans line up outside movie theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; watch

    Amid the growing Jawan fever that has gripped the country, a video of Shah Rukh Khan fans queuing outside a theatre at 2 am. to buy tickets for the action-thriller has surfaced online.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Jawan fever is sweeping the country with each passing day. Shah Rukh Khan has aggressively promoted his forthcoming action-thriller film. The actor was also seen visiting religious sites to seek blessings ahead of the premiere of his most awaited film. Meanwhile, his admirers are not letting him down. It is expected that by the time advance booking closes, around 5 lakh tickets for the film have been sold throughout the country.

    No matter what time of day, Khan fans will be up before the sun to see the megastar perform on the big screen. With a great trailer and a stellar cast, no one wants to miss seeing the Atlee Kumar-directed film on its opening day. As a result, a large crowd was observed standing outside a Maharashtra theatre to get Jawan tickets.

    Just A Fan, Shah Rukh Khan's fan group, recently released a video on X showing SRK followers queuing in a lengthy queue at 2 a.m., excitedly awaiting the booking counter to open so that they could get a seat for themselves. According to the fan page, the video was shot in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

    Check out this video:


    Previously, numerous towns such as Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal organised screenings as early as 5 a.m. to meet the growing demand for cinephiles. Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, has already overtaken all other cities and received a performance at 2.15 a.m. The enormous response to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film underlines the star's popularity in the country.

    The Zero actor will appear in several avatars in the film. It's still unknown if SRK will portray a hero or a villain in the film. However, the actor did provide information about his character, stating that he is a simple man doing extraordinary things for the sake of others.

    Atlee's 'Jawan' is an action thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan plays two characters. The script was co-written by Atlee and S Ramanagirivasan. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film will include Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

