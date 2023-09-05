Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati (Video)

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of September 5th. The actor will go to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple to worship ahead of Jawan's release.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of September 5, only two days before the premiere of his film Jawan. SRK will star in the Atlee flick, released on September 7. A popular news agency went to X (formerly known as Twitter) early Tuesday morning to post a video of the Bollywood superstar's visit to Tirupati. Shah Rukh was accompanied by bodyguards and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. SRK was spotted sporting light brown cargo trousers, a black sweatshirt and a cap.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan would pray at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on Tuesday. His trip to Tirupati follows a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Shah Rukh was seen in a video attempting to conceal his identity by donning a mask and a blue hooded jacket. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone make cameo appearances.

The advance booking period began last Friday, and fans have already reserved their seats. Several SRK fan organisations have also reserved the full theatre hall for Jawan's first day and first show. This contains the well-known Gaiety Galaxy. This will be the first time the theatre has hosted a 6 a.m. performance.

On the work front:

Pathaan, SRK's last film, earned good reviews and a lot of affection from his fans worldwide earlier this year. Cinephiles' expectations have also risen as a result of the film. After Jawan reaches theatres, the actor will star in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as Pathaan, a RAW agent. Along with these projects, the actor is working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scripted by Abhijat Joshi. The film is set to be released in December 2023.