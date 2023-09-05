Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati (Video)

    Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of September 5th. The actor will go to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple to worship ahead of Jawan's release.

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Tirupati in the early hours of September 5, only two days before the premiere of his film Jawan. SRK will star in the Atlee flick, released on September 7. A popular news agency went to X (formerly known as Twitter) early Tuesday morning to post a video of the Bollywood superstar's visit to Tirupati. Shah Rukh was accompanied by bodyguards and his manager, Pooja Dadlani. SRK was spotted sporting light brown cargo trousers, a black sweatshirt and a cap.

    Also Read: ‘Jawan’: SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out!

    According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan would pray at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on Tuesday. His trip to Tirupati follows a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Shah Rukh was seen in a video attempting to conceal his identity by donning a mask and a blue hooded jacket. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone make cameo appearances.

    Also Read: Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    The advance booking period began last Friday, and fans have already reserved their seats. Several SRK fan organisations have also reserved the full theatre hall for Jawan's first day and first show. This contains the well-known Gaiety Galaxy. This will be the first time the theatre has hosted a 6 a.m. performance.

    On the work front:
    Pathaan, SRK's last film, earned good reviews and a lot of affection from his fans worldwide earlier this year. Cinephiles' expectations have also risen as a result of the film. After Jawan reaches theatres, the actor will star in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as Pathaan, a RAW agent. Along with these projects, the actor is working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scripted by Abhijat Joshi. The film is set to be released in December 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 7:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi ADC

    Pooja Bhatt slams user for making derogatory comments on Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi

    Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee part ways after 7 years as a 'couple' vma

    Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee part ways after 7 years as a 'couple'

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    'Jawan': SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out! vkp

    ‘Jawan’: SRK craze in Bengaluru, tickets costing Rs 2400 sold out!

    Ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'happy selfie' with Kriti Sanon goes VIRAL vma

    Ex-couple Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'happy selfie' with Kriti Sanon goes VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Here are 7 gift ideas for your dear Guru ADC

    Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Here are 7 gift ideas for your dear Guru

    Aditya-L1: Second Earth-bound manoeuvre successful; satellite in new orbit

    Aditya-L1: Second Earth-bound manoeuvre successful; satellite in new orbit

    Puthuppally bypoll: Polling begins; Over 1 lakh voters to decide fate of LDF vs UDF battle anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: Polling begins; Over 1 lakh voters to decide fate of LDF vs UDF battle

    Teachers Day Wishes: Images, greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp quotes ATG EAI

    Teacher's Day Wishes: Images, greetings, Facebook and Whatsapp quotes

    Teachers Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG

    Teacher's Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon