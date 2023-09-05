Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does 'action movies' to 'impress' his children

    Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Jawan, helmed by Atlee. In a recent media interaction, before Jawan's release, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he likes to do action movies of late in order to impress his children and earn brownie points.

    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is waiting for it, the makers have finally dropped and released a video in which King Khan is answering why he has been opting for action movies lately. SRK shared that action films are a means to impress his kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. The superstar further revealed that his children like him performing stunts and with six-pack abs.

    He said, "One day, my elder son (Aryan Khan) and my daughter (Suhana Khan) told me that I would have to do films that are cool for the youngest, Abram. I also think that the only cool thing he likes is all these anime and action films. I decided to be a superhero. Then I thought I did not look good in spandex. I got into bandages. That is why this action film. But I do action films because my kids feel very impressed that I have some cool things, six-pack abs. There is no other reason I should do action films."

    In the video, Shah Rukh Khan further assured all that Jawan has a lot of action, high-speed shots, dancing and good dialogue. He also recalled his first meeting with Atlee regarding Jawan and shared that he gave a nod for the movie after he learnt it would feature five other actresses. SRK said, "Covid happened. I was sitting at home. He just came to see me in Mumbai. He said that I have a film and I found it very interesting. The first line he told me about the film was it is you, sir, with five girls. My wife and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film."

    Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

