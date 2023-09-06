Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

    After making fans and audiences dance to foot-tapping songs like Chaleya, Zinda Banda and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from the much-awaited action-thriller pan-Indian film Jawan, finally, the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer songs from the movie are out now in the Audio Jukebox.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-led Jawan has been making waves right from the day of its announcement. The compelling trailer has amplified the excitement and thrill element to the next level. As the action entertainer is nearing its release date, the makers are leaving no stone unturned and putting their best foot forward in order to elevate the fans' craze and curiosity to the next level. To make it a musical soiree for cinephiles and the audience with the super hit and chartbuster numbers by releasing Audio Jukebox.

    Be it Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Or Not Ramaiaya Vastavaiya, all the songs from the album Jawan have received a phenomenal response from the audience. Elevating the ever-rising craze, the makers have now released the Juke Box, where the audience can enjoy the entire album from the film.

    The release of Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is nothing less than a grand celebration for the audience. A huge and massive crowd of fans was witnessed in the theatres. The increased excitement to watch the film is evident. The film has won the hearts of the audience for almost all things. The movie came along with a lot of entertainment in every other frame. But this is just the beginning. It would be interesting to see how Jawan wins the records on its name in its journey of creating examples of its success.

    Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in leading roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

