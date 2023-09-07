Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Jawan Is Available For Free Download Online: On the first day of the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's highly anticipated action blockbuster was pirated online for free in HD quality. This might affect the box office.

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    Jawan, the much-awaited action film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has finally arrived in theatres. The film was released internationally on September 7, as planned. It's a huge day for all moviegoers, especially SRK fans who have been anticipating the release of 'Jawan' on the big screen with zeal and enthusiasm. Aside from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, and a handful of other unexpected faces. 

    Jawan has received great reviews from critics and audiences alike. However,  its smooth run at the box office may be jeopardised because the film has been pirated online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The movie's Box Office performance is anticipated to suffer due to the leak on the first day of its release.

    Also Read: JAWAN REVIEW: SHAH RUKH KHAN, NAYANTHARA'S FILM IS A 'THRILLING MASTERPIECE' SAYS NETIZENS; READ REACTIONS

    The anticipation around Jawan is evident from its booking, as it has sold over 9 lakh in total, including all Indian languages Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film also got screened as early as 2.15 a.m., 5 a.m., and 6 a.m.

    Shah Rukh Khan's supporters celebrated his magnanimous screen presence in Jawan on the first day, the first show in cinemas, much like they did in Pathaan. This film differs from the rest of the SRK films in that it shows the superstar as both a villain and a hero. The Anirudh song also has a unique message about women empowerment, and SRK is seen in the film undertaking many never-before-seen action.

    The official synopsis of the film reads, "A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many."

    Jawan was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release.

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    Also Read: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 8:14 AM IST
