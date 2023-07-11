Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here

    Kamaal R Khan stated that Jawan's performance is evidence that Shah Rukh Khan's movie would be a tremendous success.
     

    Jawan Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is gaining a lot of buzz as the prevue shows King Khan in a completely different avataar. The prevue of Atlee's directorial was released today and it has been trending on social media since then. Not only netizens and fans from all across, Kamaal R Khan has also shared his review of Jawan's prevue. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to produce yet another huge smash after Pathaan. This time, SRK decided to play a villain instead of a protagonist. Shah Rukh Khan has stunned everyone with his performance as a villain. The action scenes and SRK's unexpected baldness in the Jawan preview have only made the wait for Jawan more agonising for fans.

    Also Read: Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    The self-styled reviewer said that it was made entirely in the Southstyle and added that the movie will include a lot of visual effects. Shah Rukh Khan appears to be a 30-year-old, the author claimed, because the film relies 80% too much on visual effects. Additionally, he made box office projections for Jawan. The movie would make Rs. 50 crore on its first day, according to KRK.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    The film, which Atlee both wrote and directed, is marketed as a commercial entertainer. The film, which will be released on September 7, 2023, will star Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in significant parts. Fans absolutely adore it because of how dramatic and action-packed it is. With Jawan, Nayanthara makes a significant entry into the Bollywood film industry. She also appears in action scenes.

    Aakhree Raasta, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was later recreated in Hindi as Jawan, according to rumours that have been circulating concerning Shah Rukh Khan's part in the movie. Some have speculated that Jawan may be a remake of the Tamil film Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, starring Kamal Haasan.The action thriller Gang Leader from 2019 and Atlee's next film Jawan have lately been compared, according to recent speculation. The fact that a group of women band together for a complicated crime in both movies raises questions regarding potential motivation.

    ALSO READ: Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally ADC

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video

    Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu RBA

    'Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star ATG

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    Recent Stories

    7 guilt-free Indian snacks to enjoy during monsoons AJR EAI

    7 guilt-free Indian snacks to enjoy during monsoons

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet vkp

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

    Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck - 7 celebrities who are cat lovers MSW

    Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck - 7 celebrities who are cat lovers

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH) snt

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH)

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon