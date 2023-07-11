Jawan: Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is gaining a lot of buzz as the prevue shows King Khan in a completely different avataar. The prevue of Atlee's directorial was released today and it has been trending on social media since then. Not only netizens and fans from all across, Kamaal R Khan has also shared his review of Jawan's prevue. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to produce yet another huge smash after Pathaan. This time, SRK decided to play a villain instead of a protagonist. Shah Rukh Khan has stunned everyone with his performance as a villain. The action scenes and SRK's unexpected baldness in the Jawan preview have only made the wait for Jawan more agonising for fans.

The self-styled reviewer said that it was made entirely in the Southstyle and added that the movie will include a lot of visual effects. Shah Rukh Khan appears to be a 30-year-old, the author claimed, because the film relies 80% too much on visual effects. Additionally, he made box office projections for Jawan. The movie would make Rs. 50 crore on its first day, according to KRK.

The film, which Atlee both wrote and directed, is marketed as a commercial entertainer. The film, which will be released on September 7, 2023, will star Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in significant parts. Fans absolutely adore it because of how dramatic and action-packed it is. With Jawan, Nayanthara makes a significant entry into the Bollywood film industry. She also appears in action scenes.

Aakhree Raasta, starring Amitabh Bachchan, was later recreated in Hindi as Jawan, according to rumours that have been circulating concerning Shah Rukh Khan's part in the movie. Some have speculated that Jawan may be a remake of the Tamil film Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, starring Kamal Haasan.The action thriller Gang Leader from 2019 and Atlee's next film Jawan have lately been compared, according to recent speculation. The fact that a group of women band together for a complicated crime in both movies raises questions regarding potential motivation.

