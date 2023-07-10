Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    Hombale Films KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 has set its rule across the nation with its phenomenal success. Be it the box office or the minds of the audience, the film ruled all over. After the world witnesses the rage of Rocky Bhai, the time has come for this most successful franchise to set its feet in Japan with its release on 14 July for the first time ever. 

    Bringing this thrilling announcement of KGF 1 & 2 releasing in Japan, to the audience, Hombale Films took to their social media with an announcement video from Rocky Bhai aka Yash in which he can be seen addressing the Japan audience about this grand release in their country. They further jotted down the caption - "日本の皆さんこんにちは  
    Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day! We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever! Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime! Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide! #KGFシリーズ @_KGFmovie #KGF1 #KGF2 ムビチケ販売中 https://kgf-movie.com"

    With its release in Japan, the KGF franchise has added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. With the KGF franchise, the proficient director Prashanth Neel created a universe of his own that set records of its success. Moreover, KGF 1 and 2 were the biggest film that was released in  2018 and 2022 respectively that set examples of their success all across the world. With the success of KGF, Yash became a global sensation and a face of the Kannada industry which took the industry on the global map. With people copying Rocky bhai's haircut to his beard to donning his styled pattern suits, Yash truly ruled over the hearts of the audience like madness. 

    Moreover, recently, Hombale Films dropped a thrilling teaser of their upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas. Salaar is all set to release on 28th September 2023.

