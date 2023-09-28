Jawan: Good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans; star announces 'Buy 1 get 1' offer for his latest film-Details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has already surpassed the Rs 1000-crore milestone at the global box office. The celebrity has launched a 'Buy One Get One Free' promotion for the film.

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Since its September 7 release, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film 'Jawan' has broken multiple box office records. It has already joined the Rs 1000-crore club globally! Even so, the film shows no signs of abating. In the midst of everything, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a unique gift for his admirers. Today, September 28, 'Jawan' will have a 'buy one, get one free' promotion.

    'Jawan' hit cinemas on September 7. Every day, the SRK-starrer sets the box office on fire. On September 27, Day 21, 'Jawan' earned a total of Rs 576.23 crore. In India, the film is currently aiming for Rs 600 crore. Meanwhile, 'Jawan' has already surpassed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark in the international collection.

    Amid this blockbuster success, Khan has now announced 'buy 1 get 1 free ticket' offer on 'Jawan'. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Bhai ko, behen ko…
    Dushman ko, Yaar ko…
    And of course, apne Pyaar ko…
    Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega!

    Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami…
    Yaani Poore Parivaar ko.
    Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!!
    Toh kal seâ€æ Parivaar, yaar aur pyaarâ€æ Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE! Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic)."

    'Jawan,' directed by Tamil director Atlee, was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7 globally. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone specialise in the high-octane action thriller. At its core, 'Jawan' is a father-son narrative that exposes many social and political themes via its hero, played by Shah Rukh. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra all feature in the film, as does Sanjay Dutt in a cameo.

    'Jawan,' a Red Chillies Entertainment production, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is a commercial entertainment with SRK playing two characters. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

