    Jawan: Delhi HC directs Twitter to share details of users LEAKING videos of Shah Rukh Khan's film

    On Wednesday (May 17), the Delhi High Court requested that Twitter reveal the names, email addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses of some of its users who are allegedly leaked video clips of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of 2023's most highly awaited films. This is the first time the celebrity has worked with South filmmaker Atlee. The film's first look was unveiled last year and excited the fans. Earlier, many clips from the sets were leaked on social media. 

    Shah Rukh's production house Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, had sued for copyright infringement. The Delhi HC ordered online services like YouTube, Google, Twitter, and Reddit to remove Jawan leaks by April 25. The newest evidence reveals that on Wednesday, the court ordered Twitter to reveal the names, e-mail addresses, IP addresses, and phone numbers of some of its users who are allegedly spreading the footage of Jawan.

    According to PTI, the Delhi High Court has ordered Twitter to provide the identities of the accounts responsible for releasing Jawan footage featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The counsel for Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited reportedly told PTI that five Twitter accounts were spreading copyrighted content. The attorney also claimed that the 'leaking videos' had access to the company's system and requested information on these account users. For the complainant to take the necessary steps,

    Justice C Hari Shankar ordered, "The court directs defendant no 2 (Twitter) to provide information of the accounts with advance service to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action."

    According to the actor's company, two video clips from SRK's Jawan were allegedly leaked online. The first clip showed the actor filming a fight scene, and the second showed him and Nayanthara filming a dance number. The lawsuit claimed that the leaks of the clips were a breach of copyright and intellectual property rights and that this was the root cause of the film's financial losses. The article also said that the released snippets reveal the film's soundtrack and overall style, which are usually held back until certain marketing moments.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has now revealed the film's new release date. The original release date of June 2 has been pushed back. The latest release date for the film is September 7. It also has notable performances by Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. 

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
