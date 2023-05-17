Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' on this OTT platform now from this date, know detail

    On June 7, Avatar 2 will be available on Disney+Hotstar.  The film will be accessible on the streaming service in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Watch 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' on this OTT platform now from this date, know detail ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 17, 2023, 6:24 PM IST

    After debuting on December 16, 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water by James Cameron became the buzz of the town. Those who missed the movie's theatrical release anxiously anticipate its OTT release. The wait appears to be finally over. On June 7, Avatar: The Way Of Water is prepared to take over the OTT service Disney+Hotstar. The James Cameron film will be released on Max, formerly known as HBO Max, as well as Disney+Hotstar on the same day for US viewers. Avatar 2 is currently available for viewing on the streaming site in the following languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as of June 7. 

    After helming the universally recognised romance film Titanic, James Cameron has already experienced professional success. But the gifted director has once again demonstrated his mastery of filmmaking with Avatar. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame are the only two films in Hollywood with higher box office totals than Avatar: The Way Of Water. In third place is the sequel to Avatar.

    ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis

    Almost a decade has passed since the last part came out. The story reunites Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana's characters, Jake and Neytiri. The family resides on the extrasolar moon Pandora with the spouse. But as a recurring threat threatens to destroy their utopia, Jake and Neytiri are forced to overcome all obstacles and take extraordinary measures to defend their home and family.

    Avatar 2 was a visual feast in and of itself, including an ensemble cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in significant roles. The action-fantasy film won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category.

    ALSO READ: Why is Hailey afraid of having children with husband-singer Justin Bieber? Know details

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to make Bollywood debut after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat? ARB

    US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to make Bollywood debut after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat?

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion anr

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion

    Why did Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan's relationship didn't last? Shekhar Suman gives explosive details vma

    Why did Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan's relationship didn't last? Shekhar Suman gives explosive details

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's 'terrace' romance is making fans go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's 'terrace' romance is making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Did Amitabh Bachchan find Jumma Chumma hook step 'vulgar'? What was Jaya Bachchan's role in popular song? vma

    Did Amitabh Bachchan find Jumma Chumma hook step 'vulgar'? What was Jaya Bachchan's role in popular song?

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri, Cuttack railway stations on May 18; see photos AJR

    PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri, Cuttack railway stations on May 18; see PHOTOS

    US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to make Bollywood debut after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat? ARB

    US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to make Bollywood debut after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat?

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli, SunRisers Hyderabad versus Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore plays Hyderabad in must-win encounter

    An apple a day keeps the doctor away, know 5 health benefits of this fruit ADC

    An apple a day keeps the doctor away, know 5 health benefits of this fruit

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion anr

    Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce initiative to rehabilitate victims of religious conversion

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon