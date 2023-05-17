Watch 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' on this OTT platform now from this date, know detail

On June 7, Avatar 2 will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The film will be accessible on the streaming service in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After debuting on December 16, 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water by James Cameron became the buzz of the town. Those who missed the movie's theatrical release anxiously anticipate its OTT release. The wait appears to be finally over. On June 7, Avatar: The Way Of Water is prepared to take over the OTT service Disney+Hotstar. The James Cameron film will be released on Max, formerly known as HBO Max, as well as Disney+Hotstar on the same day for US viewers. Avatar 2 is currently available for viewing on the streaming site in the following languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as of June 7.

After helming the universally recognised romance film Titanic, James Cameron has already experienced professional success. But the gifted director has once again demonstrated his mastery of filmmaking with Avatar. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame are the only two films in Hollywood with higher box office totals than Avatar: The Way Of Water. In third place is the sequel to Avatar.

Almost a decade has passed since the last part came out. The story reunites Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana's characters, Jake and Neytiri. The family resides on the extrasolar moon Pandora with the spouse. But as a recurring threat threatens to destroy their utopia, Jake and Neytiri are forced to overcome all obstacles and take extraordinary measures to defend their home and family.

Avatar 2 was a visual feast in and of itself, including an ensemble cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis in significant roles. The action-fantasy film won an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category.

