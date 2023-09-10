Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe

    The action-thriller drama film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was unstoppable on Day 3 at the India and worldwide box office. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Atlee Kumar, has minted more than 300 crores globally.

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan-led much-awaited pan-Indian action-thriller extravaganza film Jawan released on September 7 and opened to massive numbers on Day 1. The film is a blockbuster by all standards. Day 3 early estimates suggest that 'Jawan' is unstoppable at the national and international box office. Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, has broken all previous records. The action-thriller entertainer film is creating a wave globally.

    It goes on to signify that the charisma and magnanimous larger-than-life screen presence of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan still marks a magical spell on his fans and audiences. Shah Rukh Khan is garnering applause, plaudits and rave reviews from fans, netizens and social media users for giving 'career-best' and excellent performance in the film. Even Bollywood stars are shocked. Their jaws dropped by seeing the King Khan portraying five diverse roles in Jawan with finesse and ease.

    ‘Jawan’ is already touted to be a box office winner. On Day 1, 'Jawan' earned Rs 74.50 across all languages in India. The film went on to witness the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema by garnering Rs 129.06 crores.

    Day 3 early estimates suggest that Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crore and witnessed an overall occupancy of 62.85% in the Hindi belt. The total India collection of the film is at Rs 202.73 crores (including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu). According to renowned film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed Rs 350 crores. The confirmed figures are yet to arrive.

    Jawan was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, it stars Shah Rukh Khan with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is in an extended cameo.

