Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' shooting will begin on October 26. Dhyan Sreenivasan who also will be seen in a pivotal role gave an update on the film.

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Hridayam was a film that created a big wave in Malayalam cinema. The movie was directed by Vineeth Srinivasan and starred Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The film captures the various stages of love and makes the audience more excited. Finally, in July, it was announced that the Hridayam team was reuniting for the upcoming film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.  Apart from the introduction of the actors and the director, there was no announcement that the shooting would start. Now an update related to this has been released.

    It has been reported that the shooting of 'Varshangalkku Shesham' will begin on October 26. Dhyan Sreenivasan who also will be seen in a pivotal role gave an update on the film. Dhyan had also said that the shooting would begin in Ernakulam.

    Along with Pranav and Dhyan, the film stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Nitha Pillai, Arjun Lal, Nikhil Nair, and Nivin Pauly. The film is produced by Vysakh Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. He was also the maker of the Hridayam. The film, which also stars Vineeth Srinivasan in a role, is also his sixth directorial film. It is reported that the film will be released around 2024.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review vma

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details rkn

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi RBA

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi

    Sophie Turner split sparks controversy: Joe Jonas accused of asking for n*udes to Ex-Nickelodeon star ATG

    Sophie Turner split sparks controversy: Joe Jonas accused of asking for n*udes to Ex-Nickelodeon star

    Recent Stories

    What to expect on G20 day 2: Key meetings, lunch menu; check details AJR

    What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak announces USD 2 billion aid to tackle climate change gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak announces $2 billion aid to tackle climate change

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon