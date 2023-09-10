Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

Manju Warrier, the 'Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema,' is celebrating her 45th birthday today on September 10th. Let's have a look at her journey, career, net worth and upcoming movies

Manju Warrier, the 'Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema,' is celebrating her 45th birthday today on September 10th. Wishes from her admirers have been pouring in on social media. Her remarkable journey from a gifted classical dancer to a leading icon in the film industry, continues to inspire millions.

She was born on September 10, 1978, in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. Manju Warrier's early life was marked by her passion for classical dance. She was a trained dancer from a young age and won the prestigious Kalathilakam Award twice at the Kerala Youth Festival, a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication.

Manju Warrier made his silver screen debut in 1995 with the film Sakshyam. At the age of 18, she became a heroine in 'Sallapam'. It was this film that earned Manju a place in Malayalam cinema. The actress also won the State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film 'Ee Puzhayum Kadann'. Manju has also received a special mention from the National Jury for her performance in the film Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu.

Net worth:

Manju Warrier is the most popular actress in the Malayalam cinema. Also known as 'Lady Super Star of Malayalam film industry, actress Manju Warrier has huge fan-followers in the South Indian film industry. She is one of the most-talented actresses in the industry, who achieve a successful career life after 15 years of comeback. Reportedly, Manju Warrier has an estimated net worth of Rs 142 crore

Upcoming movies:

Actress Manju Warrier made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Asuran' alongside Dhanush. She then played the female lead in Ajith's movie 'Thunivu'. The actress has signed up for the next Tamil film. Manju Warrier will be playing the lead role in the upcoming thriller film Mr. X, which will be directed by 'FIR' director Manu Anand.

The movie stars Arya and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles. It was reported that the film will go on floors this June, and the movie will be released in 2024 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

