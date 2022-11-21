Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa sexy pictures: Bhojpuri actress turns 40 today, check out her net worth, family, income and more

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Monalisa, happy birthday! On November 21, actress Monalisa Birthday from Bhojpuri turned 40. Monalisa experienced many highs and lows during her career, but she has since established herself.
     

    One of the most in-demand actresses in the Bhojpuri film business is Monalisa. She participated in Season 10 of the acclaimed reality television programme Bigg 

    The actress is active on social media and never ceases to amaze us with her stylish online personas. She is more fascinating because of how opulently she lives, which inspires us when she shares photos on social media.

    The actress is celebrating her 40th birthday today with her husband. Monalisa has also shared a video. Her husband has wished Monalisa a very romantic birthday.

    Monalisa has established her reputation through her performance in both Hindi and Bhojpuri films. Monalisa did not always lead the affluent life she does today. Monalisa Real Name's upbringing had its share of ups and downs. The actress has also endured early sexual abuse.

    Monalisa got married in 2017 to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. He started his film career with the film Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati.
     

    Monalisa has also worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. She appeared in Season 10 of India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss, in 2016. In 2018, Monalisa worked on the Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo 2.

    Her current net worth would astound you. According to The Personage, her net worth is $10 billion. Monalisa charges a fee of Rs 15 to 20 lakh for a film.

    Monalisa studied at Julien Day School, Kolkata and did her college in Asutosh (University of Calcutta) in Bachelor of Arts in Sanskrit. 
     

    Meanwhile, Monalisa will be next seen in the web series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ Season 2, a teaser of which was posted by her on social media recently.

    She will be seen in one of the five stories pictured inside a red-light area; her character and story are considered one of the boldest roles she has played so far.

