Janhvi Kapoor has openly criticised the rising trend of insensitive memes made around the deaths of Sridevi and Dharmendra. Her strong stance has sparked a much-needed conversation on empathy, media responsibility, and the boundaries.

Janhvi Kapoor has come out vehemently against the increasing number of merciless memes doing the rounds on the internet that make light of the ghastly demise of former actress Sridevi and of veteran actor Dharmendra. The actress, typically composed and restrained in public, has expressed her disdain over the fact that personal tragedies get shared with the public beyond their intimacy.

"It is not Entertainment'' Janhvi Kapoor Slams Media for Memes

While seemingly unnerved, she mentioned that such contents felt voyeuristic and disrespectful and wondered why they have become numb to the emotions of the people. Grief- more so when it pertains to a parent- was sacred for her, and it was par; it is unacceptable for jokes to come into play here.

Media's Hub for Sensational Contents

Janhvi would later elaborate how the possible benefit was apparent, with digital platforms, even media houses, quickly continuing to opt for shock treatment over sensitivity. According to her, the line separating creativity and cruelty has long been blurred in this sense."

Families and Legacies Affected

Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor shared that watching her late mother Sridevi's dead-turn to meme content has opened much painful wounds. She added: Pulling Dharmendra into the same kind of formats only proves how far this culture of insensitivity has thrived." Janhvi stressed that public figures may belong to the public eye, yet their grief remains something deeply personal and should be treated like that with dignity.

A Call for Humanity on Social Media

Janhvi wanted digital creators, media, and viewers to think of pausing for a moment to consider what they consume and what they share; in that, "Fame does not erode emotional depth and therefore basic compassion should not be sacrificed for online engagement."" In fact, she has struck a chord with many, creating discussions about what the ethical boundaries of meme culture are.

Industry and Public Response

After her statement went out, several celebrities and fans have shown support for Janhvi, saying that death or trauma made into jokes is already too far. Many also expressed concern about how the algorithms that give importance to controversy slowly form a culture of desensitization.