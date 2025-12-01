Image Credit : Instagram

Adding to the traditional charm, Shilpa Reddy shared glimpses of the wedding feast, which featured an array of carefully curated dishes. The menu included regional South Indian delicacies, fresh local produce, and handcrafted sweets, all prepared to celebrate the cultural and spiritual essence of the ceremony. Guests were seen enjoying a blend of vegetarian and traditional favorites, reflecting a thoughtful, authentic touch that complemented the intimate, sacred wedding setting.