Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Wedding Menu: See What Guests Enjoyed [PHOTOS]
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently tied the knot in a private ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Guests were treated to a delightful wedding menu shared by BFF Shilpa Reddy.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The couple’s close circle of friends and family were the only attendees, keeping the celebration intimate and heartfelt.
Sharing a glimpse of the special day, Samantha's BFF Shilpa Reddy posted a candid picture of the adorable couple together, capturing their happiness and chemistry. The picture has already won hearts on social media.
Samantha’s BFF Shilpa Reddy, who attended the wedding, looked stunning in a traditional green saree. Her elegant yet vibrant outfit complemented the joyous and festive atmosphere of the ceremony.
The wedding vows were exchanged at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The intimate ceremony was attended only by close friends and family, making the occasion deeply personal and spiritual.
Adding to the traditional charm, Shilpa Reddy shared glimpses of the wedding feast, which featured an array of carefully curated dishes. The menu included regional South Indian delicacies, fresh local produce, and handcrafted sweets, all prepared to celebrate the cultural and spiritual essence of the ceremony. Guests were seen enjoying a blend of vegetarian and traditional favorites, reflecting a thoughtful, authentic touch that complemented the intimate, sacred wedding setting.
