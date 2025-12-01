Madhuri Dixit fondly remembered Dharmendra as 'gracious' and versatile. The veteran actor, who passed away on Nov 24, 2025, was honored at a star-studded prayer meet. His last film, 'Ikkis', is set for a posthumous release on December 25.

Madhuri Dixit's Heartfelt Tribute

Madhuri Dixit Nene's eyes sparkled with heartfelt emotion as she reflected on the enduring impact Dharmendra has had on her, especially through his "gracious" presence. Speaking to ANI, Madhuri, who shared screen space with Dharmendra in 'Paappi Devataa', said, "I think I have worked with him (Dharmendra) in one film, he was there.. Such an amazing person. I have met him a couple of times and he's always been so gracious, so down to earth, so handsome. His favorite song for me was 'Pal Pal Dil ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho'. And that fits so nicely for him also. (He recreated himself in so many ways) ...action hero, comedy, romantic, everything. 'Chupke Chupke' was such a lovely movie. He always had that.. (comic side). Remember that Basanti scene where he gets drunk?...Chakki peesing. He was amazing in that too."

Bollywood Mourns a Legend

Dharmendra, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away on November 24, 2025. A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Madhuri attended the prayer meet with her husband Shriram Nene. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan also gathered together to remember the late actor.

Deol Family Expresses Gratitude

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

An Enduring Legacy

Dharmendra's journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema. His last film, 'Ikkis', is set to be released on December 25.