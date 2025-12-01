Madhuri Dixit praised the dancing skills of Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. She had special admiration for Hrithik Roshan, calling his dance 'poetry', and also acknowledged the legacy of Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor.

Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit showered praise on different Bollywood actors' dancing abilities, who she believes bring something special to the stage. In an interview with ANI, Madhuri Dixit appreciated the actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others for their ease and style in their dance performances and commanding stage presence. "Ranbir is good. I mean, most of the male performers, like Shahid Kapoor is very good. Ishaan is very good on stage. I saw him perform on stage, and he was amazing. There's, of course, Govinda, like I say, he's the all-time," said Madhuri Dixit.

'Hrithik's dance is like poetry'

However, the moment her admiration for Hrithik Roshan's dance skills came up, the actress couldn't hold back. While praising the smooth techniques and artistic expressions of the dancer, Madhuri Dixit said, " Oh my god, when Hrithik dances, it's like poetry."

Praise for the golden era

Recalling the golden era of Hindi cinema, Madhuri also acknowledged the iconic dancing legacy of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan. She fondly described Govinda as a "lovely dancer" who interprets music beautifully through expressions and movement. "Amitji, Govinda. I mean, these are amazing. Govinda, such a lovely dancer. I think it's one thing just to do a movement. It's another to feel what you do. I always say you don't have to be perfect, even if you just stand. Sometimes there's some people who just move, and it just looks great because they feel the music, they feel the movement, they feel there's an interpretation in your own mind," said Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri also praised Anil Kapoor's infectious energy and on-screen charisma during the dance performances. The actress has shared screens with Anil Kapoor in 'Beta', 'Tezaab' and many other films in Bollywood. "Anil, he has the energy and the timing which works for him. His footwork might not be right, but it's his expressions and the energy that he brings. You don't have to be like a perfect dancer, but you just feel the music, and you know how to move, and that's it," Madhuri Dixit.

On the work front

Madhuri Dixit is known for her dance in songs like 'Maar Daala', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Ek Do Teen', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' and many more. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the series 'Mrs Deshpande'. She will play the role of a serial killer in the series. It will stream on Jio Hotstar on December 19. (ANI)