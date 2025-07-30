Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's new song Pardesiya from Param Sundari is grabbing attention—but for all the wrong reasons. Netizens are trolling the track, calling it a blatant copy .

When the first single "Pardesiya" from Param Sundari was released on July 30, 2025, fans welcomed back Sonu Nigam to mainstream Bollywood, yet while some praised the song for its nostalgia, a good number of social media users were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance to the legendary track "Kehna Hi Kya" from Bombay, composed by none other than the great AR Rahman and beautifully sung by K. S. Chithra.

Param Sundari Song Gets Trolled

On social media, some netizens were saying how Pardesiya really is a slow dreamy version of Kehna Hi Kya. A user took to their social media handle and said "The song kinda reminds me of Kehna Hi Kya." Others called it a creative mix of Kehna Hi Kya and Yeh Haseen Vadiyaan—another Rahman classic. Critics speculated that the composers of Pardesiya shamelessly lifted Bombay's emotional melody instead of working out something original.

Fans versus Critics:

However, many fans celebrated & praised on the net Pardesiya for sound and sentiment despite the mix-up. Its romantic visuals, emotional storytelling, and Sonu Nigam's vocals for age-old Bollywood accessed the consciousness of an audience yearning for that golden era feeling. Comments on the internet included Sonu Nigam "being vaccine for music epidemic" and comparisons to the evocative charm of songs from Bombay and Roja.

Context of Pardesiya in Param Sundari

Pardesiya is the main track from Param Sundari, which will release on August 29, 2025, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is set against the backdrop of cross-cultural romance in beautiful South India and is being billed as an emotional yet visually pleasing offering on the Bollywood calendar.

Pardesiya maintains a decorous balance between paying tribute and the act of trying to recreating and damage the beauty of it. It brings Sonu Nigam back into the romantic light and, with its nostalgic aesthetics, has got critics wondering as to whether such musical imitation of Kehna Hi Kya borders on unoriginal. By considering whether it was deliberate tribute, an unconscious echo, or a point of contention, the entire dispute goes to show how the very audience and fans reacted when Bollywood creates renditions of wonderful old classics.