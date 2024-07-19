Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Father Boney Kapoor says, 'Will stay in hospital for 2 more days'

    Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital after she suffered severe food poisoning.

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Father Boney Kapoor says, 'Will stay in hospital for 2 more days' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    On July 18, 2024, Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after she suffered severe food poisoning. Her father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed the news to ETimes that the doctor advised them that she could need to stay in the hospital for two more days. It was revealed that she had been admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai and that the actress had been ill since July 17, 2024. She took a break from work and stayed at home, however, her condition worsened, and she was brought to the hospital.

    Janhvi Kapoor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding 

    Janhvi Kapoor was recently sighted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya. She stole the show with her trendy appearance. Janhvi wore a gold custom-designed Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga to Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12, 2024, which was inspired by her ancestors. Its blouse featured genuine gold temple jewelry, a plunging neckline, and a fitted breast. The actress finished her appearance with a choker necklace, chandbalis, a maang tika, and kadhas. 

    Also read: 'Bad Newz' Review: Vicky Kaushal shines bright in the heart of an average comedy-drama

    Professional front

    Janhvi Kapoor's most recent film was 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', which also starred Rajkummar Rao. She is now promoting her forthcoming film, 'Ulajh', and the trailer was released two days ago. The film will be released on August 2, 2024. At the same time, she has been working on her Telugu feature, 'Devara: Part 1'. She also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in her collection.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh did not pay performers for his Dil-Luminati tour? Choreographer issues SHOCKING statement RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh did not pay performers for his Dil-Luminati tour? Choreographer issues SHOCKING statement

    Nagendran Honeymoons REVIEW: Should you watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's film on Hotstar? Read THIS RBA

    Nagendran's Honeymoons REVIEW: Should you watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's film on Hotstar? Read THIS

    'Bad Newz' Review: Vicky Kaushal shines bright in the heart of an average comedy-drama RKK

    'Bad Newz' Review: Vicky Kaushal shines bright in the heart of an average comedy-drama

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Our familied are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on ATG

    'Our families are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Health worker accused of molesting patient at Kozhikode district hospital; case registered anr

    Kerala: Health worker accused of molesting patient at Kozhikode district hospital; case registered

    Explained What happens if Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US presidential race? A look at potential replacements snt

    Explained: What happens if Joe Biden drops out of 2024 US presidential race? A look at potential replacements

    F the police': Bengaluru artist in legal soup over controversial tattoo on Instagram gcw

    'F*** the police': Bengaluru artist in legal soup over controversial tattoo on Instagram

    Gold loans: SBI to Canara Bank-7 banks with low interest rate RBA

    Gold loans: SBI to Canara Bank-7 banks with low interest rate

    National Highway 75 blocked as heavy rains in Karnataka cause traffic disruptions; Check new routes here AJR

    NH 75 blocked as heavy rains in Karnataka cause traffic disruptions; Check new routes here

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon