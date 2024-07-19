Janhvi Kapoor health update: Father Boney Kapoor says, 'Will stay in hospital for 2 more days'

On July 18, 2024, Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital after she suffered severe food poisoning. Her father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed the news to ETimes that the doctor advised them that she could need to stay in the hospital for two more days. It was revealed that she had been admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai and that the actress had been ill since July 17, 2024. She took a break from work and stayed at home, however, her condition worsened, and she was brought to the hospital.

Janhvi Kapoor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Janhvi Kapoor was recently sighted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, along with her sister Khushi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya. She stole the show with her trendy appearance. Janhvi wore a gold custom-designed Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga to Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12, 2024, which was inspired by her ancestors. Its blouse featured genuine gold temple jewelry, a plunging neckline, and a fitted breast. The actress finished her appearance with a choker necklace, chandbalis, a maang tika, and kadhas.

Professional front

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent film was 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', which also starred Rajkummar Rao. She is now promoting her forthcoming film, 'Ulajh', and the trailer was released two days ago. The film will be released on August 2, 2024. At the same time, she has been working on her Telugu feature, 'Devara: Part 1'. She also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in her collection.

