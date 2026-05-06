Thalapathy Vijay’s post-election political rise has reignited buzz around his delayed film Jananayakan, now reportedly eyeing a May 28 release amid past censor issues, leaks, and growing curiosity over its theatrical comeback.

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has recently made headlines after securing a significant victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). As cabinet formation talks continue, attention has now shifted back to his long-delayed film Jananayakan, which is reportedly being prepared for a possible theatrical release on May 28. The update has sparked fresh excitement among fans waiting for the project.

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Long Delay, Censor Issues and Controversy

Jananayakan was originally planned for release on January 9, but the film faced major setbacks after failing to secure a Censor Board certificate. This led to prolonged delays, legal complications, and controversy around its release. Adding to the setback, the movie was also leaked online, further affecting its theatrical prospects and creating uncertainty about its future.

High Budget Film and Cast Details

The film is reported to be mounted on a massive budget of around ₹350–380 crore and is directed by H. Vinoth under KVN Productions. The ensemble cast includes notable names such as Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Naren, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Despite the delays, the scale and star power continue to keep audience interest high.

Political Shift and Future of the Project

Following the election results declared on May 4, TVK emerged strongly with 108 out of 234 seats. Support from Congress has already been extended, while discussions are ongoing with CPI and CPM. Vijay recently met the Governor as part of government formation processes. With his political commitments increasing, industry insiders now believe it is unlikely he will return for another film, even though he had earlier hinted at helping the producer of Jananayakan to recover losses.