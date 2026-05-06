Smriti Irani became a household name with her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later made a successful shift to politics and rose to become a key leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has served as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and also handled the Textile portfolio. Although she lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, she remains active in political work and party responsibilities.