VHP and VHRP leaders condemned the online trolling of Telugu actress Faria Abdullah for her participation in the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad. The actress also responded to the backlash in an emotional video, defending her interfaith upbringing.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal condemned the trolling of Telugu actress Faria Abdullah after she took part in the traditional Bonalu festival celebrations in Hyderabad. Vinod Bansal described the alleged online trolls as people with a "racial mindset" who also lack respect for women.

While talking to ANI, Bansal said, "The online trolling gang and Ulemas passing comments have neither accepted the country, its traditions, nor Vande Mataram. Then how would they tolerate the participation of Muslim actresses in Hindu festivals or their visit to temples? They must understand that India is now changing and you will not be able to function for long with a radical mindset. At least respect women."

Faria participated in the traditional Bonalu festival at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple in Hyderabad's Old City on August 9. Videos from the celebrations showed the 'Jathi Ratnalu' actor carrying a traditional Bonam and joining the procession along with Pothuraju performers.

VHRP Condemns 'Vicious' Trolling

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) National Mahila President Yamuna Pathak condemned the reported online trolling of Faria Abdullah. Reacting to the backlash faced by the actress, Pathak called the trolling "vicious" and said targeting a woman for taking part in another community's tradition was not acceptable.

She also referred to the constitutional rights of citizens while speaking about the incident. "I strongly condemn the vicious trolling and the religious targeting of actress Faria Abdullah merely for participating in Bonalu and offering prayers at a temple. Bharat is governed by the Constitution, not by religious policy," Pathak told ANI. "Every citizen enjoys equality, dignity, and freedom of conscience under Articles 14, 19, 21, and 25.Targeting or humiliating a woman for celebrating another community's tradition is unacceptable," she added.

Faria Abdullah Responds to Backlash

Faria on Saturday responded to the backlash through an emotional video shared on her social media. In the video that she posted on her Instagram, the actress broke down while describing her experience and said that she continues to believe in "love", "unity" and peace.

Actress Explains Interfaith Upbringing

Faria, born to a Hindu father who later converted to Islam, slammed trolls for calling her a 'kafir' for questioning her religious beliefs. She further explained her ideology on religion and stated that she sees life in everything around her. "My dad is a converted Muslim bro. Do you understand what that means? He got converted to Islam because he liked the religion. What kind of an upbringing would I have had if someone is bringing me up with showing me all the good things about a religion because they loved it so much that they wanted to accept it? I've always seen the good about Islam. I really wish good things for you bro, actually," she said.

Faria comes from an interfaith family, with both her parents having connections to different faiths. Her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born into a Hindu family before converting to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, was born Muslim but later developed a deep interest in Hindu spirituality and meditation. (ANI)