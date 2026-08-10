Actress Amruta Khanvilkar's legal team has put out a strong statement after all the talk about her and husband Himanshu Malhotra getting a divorce.

Mumbai: For the past few days, social media has been buzzing with talk about actress Amruta Khanvilkar and her husband Himanshu Malhotra's relationship. There were even reports claiming that the two are heading for a divorce. However, Amruta's legal team has now stepped in, expressing strong disappointment and issuing an important notice against these rumours.

Amruta's legal team gets serious about divorce talk

On August 10, 2026, Amruta Khanvilkar's legal team officially clarified their stand on the ongoing discussions about her personal life. The team stated that false, defamatory, and privacy-invading information about Amruta is being posted online, on social media, and across digital platforms. Amruta's lawyers made it clear that while everyone has a right to their opinion, misusing this freedom to spread rumours, baseless claims, or wrong information will not be accepted.

Warning of legal action for spreading false information

Amruta's legal team will take action against any person, institution, or organisation that creates, publishes, or shares such information on social media. The team also mentioned that they are monitoring all such cases and are recording the relevant information and evidence. They have urged everyone to verify any information about Amruta's personal life before sharing it.

Claim of living separately for 18 months

A report had earlier surfaced, claiming that Amruta and Himanshu have been living in different places for the last 18 months. However, the report did not confirm if any divorce or legal separation process had been initiated.

A close source was quoted as saying that there is currently no talk of divorce or legal separation between the two. The source added that even though they are living in different houses, their relationship is good, and they are still good friends.

Talking about personal and professional life

According to the report, there is no major dispute or fight behind them living separately; it is due to some practical reasons. It is also said that both are giving each other space to think about their future and to understand certain things about their personal lives.

First meeting was in 2004

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met in 2004 on the sets of the show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. After this meeting, they became friends, and their relationship eventually turned into love. After being in a relationship for many years, the two got married in January 2015. In the same year, Amruta and Himanshu participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 7' and also won the title.