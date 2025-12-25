Jamie Lever has broken her silence following the backlash over the Tanya Mittal video, addressing the controversy with an emotional note. Announcing a temporary social media break, the comedian opened up about the mental and emotional impact.

Finally, Jamie Lever has issued a statement regarding the backlash facing her recent video concerning Tanya Mittal-a controversy that had received extreme public condemnation-landing her on the "most-hated" list. Having received so much tirade online, Lever decided to take to social media and post a heart-melting message announcing her break from social media for some time.

Jamie Lever Breaks Silence After Tanya Mittal

The controversy started off when critics accused Jamie's video of insensitivity, which, they felt, rose to the level of serious condemnation and debate throughout the social media. Although some defended her on intent, others accused her of crossing a line, thereby inviting negative reactions and cyberbullying.

She took to her instagram and left a note saying, ''Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years. I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself - this comes from reflection, not anger''

Announces Social Media Break

The same message details her plan to step back from social media for some time to allow herself to heal and reflect. She emphasized that mental health is vital, and being under scrutiny, especially all the time, is something that is emotionally draining, even on public figures. Her post received a mixed response in the flow of support and criticism.

Reactions from the Industry and Fans

Several fans and celebrity friends sprang to her side, calling her out for her frankness and vulnerability. Many were calling for kindness and understanding, pointing to the pressures facing entertainers in this digital age.