A Jaipur sweet shop is trending this Diwali with 'Tyohar Asharfi,' a gold coin-shaped delicacy priced at Rs 1,111 per piece, costing Rs 1.23 lakh per kilogram, inspired by royal traditions of gifting gold tokens as appreciation.

Jaipur's Royal-Inspired Diwali Sweet

With Diwali around the corner, a unique sweet from Jaipur is drawing attention for its distinctive gold coin-inspired presentation and premium price. Named 'Tyohar Asharfi', the sweet is priced at Rs 1,111 for a single piece weighing just 9 grams, translating to approximately Rs 1.23 lakh per kilogram. The sweet, designed in the shape of a traditional gold coin, draws inspiration from the historical practice of presenting gold coins, known as 'asharfis', as tokens of appreciation and tribute during the era of kings and maharajas.

The Inspiration Behind Tyohar Asharfi

Anjali Jain, founder of the sweet shop in Jaipur, said the idea behind the creation was to recreate the royal tradition through a festive delicacy. "In the era of kings and maharajas, it was customary to present gold coins, 'asharfis', as a gesture of appreciation or tribute. We have reimagined this concept in the form of a sweet, crafted as a gold coin, which we have named 'Tyohar Asharfi'," Jain told ANI.

Pricing and Festive Significance

Explaining the pricing and packaging, she said each piece weighs 9 grams and is priced at Rs 1,111, with the figure selected for its auspicious significance. "Each 'asharfi' weighs 9 grams and is priced at 1,111, a figure chosen for its auspicious nature. We are offering these in a box of nine, priced at 9,999. As for the price per kilogram, it is priced at Rs 1,23,000 per kilogram," she added.

Sweets hold a special place in Diwali celebrations, with families traditionally exchanging mithai and festive hampers with relatives, friends and neighbours. From traditional laddoos and barfis to contemporary sweet creations, confectionery remains an important part of the festival's celebrations. The 'Tyohar Asharfi' brings a royal-inspired touch to this festive tradition, combining the symbolism of prosperity and auspiciousness associated with gold coins with the custom of sharing sweets during Diwali. (ANI)