Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH)

A video that was posted on the internet shows Sudha Murty and Javed Akhtar engaging with one other during the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Sudha Murty recently stole the show at the Jaipur Literature Festival, delighting followers with a wonderful gesture. Social media is already flooded with viral videos showcasing the author-philanthropist alongside renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. In one of the films, Murty, a Rajya Sabha MP, is seen entering the stage to meet Javed. The latter meets her with folded hands.

However, Sudha Murty's following move wins hearts. She attempts to touch Javed Akhtar's feet by totally bending down in front of them. Needless to say, Javed stops her, but Sudha takes his hand away and touches his foot nevertheless. Akhtar grins afterwards.

The two clasp hands and have a brief talk. The video was posted with this caption, “Not all stories are written—some are lived. A moment of profound respect at #JLF2025 Sudha Murthy ji’s gesture for Javed Akhtar sahab is a lesson in respect and admiration."

Check it out:

Social media users were quick to react to this special moment. Someone commented on the video, “Sudha Murthy ji is a true cultured Indian woman. The whole nation considers her as an ideal idol of love. And she is an ideal woman. I salute them."

Javed Akhtar published his book Gyan Seepiyan: Pearls of Wisdom during the Jaipur Literature Festival. Sudha joined him on the panel, as did actor Atul Tiwari, who moderated the discussion. Javed discussed the value of language, education, and cultural legacy.

This year, the famed event began on January 30 and will continue till February 3 in Jaipur.

