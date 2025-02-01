Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH)

A video that was posted on the internet shows Sudha Murty and Javed Akhtar engaging with one other during the Jaipur Literature Festival. 

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Sudha Murty recently stole the show at the Jaipur Literature Festival, delighting followers with a wonderful gesture. Social media is already flooded with viral videos showcasing the author-philanthropist alongside renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. In one of the films, Murty, a Rajya Sabha MP, is seen entering the stage to meet Javed. The latter meets her with folded hands.

However, Sudha Murty's following move wins hearts. She attempts to touch Javed Akhtar's feet by totally bending down in front of them. Needless to say, Javed stops her, but Sudha takes his hand away and touches his foot nevertheless. Akhtar grins afterwards.

The two clasp hands and have a brief talk. The video was posted with this caption, “Not all stories are written—some are lived. A moment of profound respect at #JLF2025 Sudha Murthy ji’s gesture for Javed Akhtar sahab is a lesson in respect and admiration."

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @redfmrajasthan

Social media users were quick to react to this special moment. Someone commented on the video, “Sudha Murthy ji is a true cultured Indian woman. The whole nation considers her as an ideal idol of love. And she is an ideal woman. I salute them."

Javed Akhtar published his book Gyan Seepiyan: Pearls of Wisdom during the Jaipur Literature Festival. Sudha joined him on the panel, as did actor Atul Tiwari, who moderated the discussion. Javed discussed the value of language, education, and cultural legacy.

This year, the famed event began on January 30 and will continue till February 3 in Jaipur.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims RBA

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News ATG

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon