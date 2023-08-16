Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer: Japanese man's dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' go VIRAL on internet

    The dance clip got posted a week ago, and it received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users. This dance video of a Japanese man impersonating velvety dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's hit Kaavaalaa song went VIRAL on social media.

    Jailer: Japanese man's dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kaavaalaa' go VIRAL on internet vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie 'Jailer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a globally trending superhit, compelling the hearts of fans across the globe. The dance moves featured in the song are being imitated in dance studios as the film and Kaavaalaa song are constantly gaining immense love and are becoming a big unstoppable rage in the world. Tamannaah's appearance in the song is captivating, leaving a lasting impression. Numerous influencers on social media have shared videos of themselves dancing to this catchy tune.

    ALSO READ: Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film?

    Now a new dance video related to this trending song has captured the attention of social media. In this video, a Japanese digital creator Kaketaku has effortlessly imitated Tamannaah's dance moves from the song. His dance video went VIRAL on the internet. The netizens and fans loved his dance moves which blended Tamannaah's hook step and his own unique twist to it, which got rave reviews and accolades from fans.

    Kaketaku, according to his Instagram bio, is a dancer and choreographer, shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Kaavaalaa from Japan." He went to great lengths to imitate the same dance steps that Tamannaah Bhatia performed in the movie. The specific dance clip got posted a week ago and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the internet, with many expressing their admiration and love for his performance. The video has garnered an impressive view count of nearly 200,000 on social media platforms. Since being posted, it has got liked more than 29,000 times, and the numbers are only amplifying daily.

    ALSO READ: Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film? RBA

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film?

    G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film MSW

    G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on vma

    Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on trolls attacking her for hoisting tricolour with shoes on

    Manipur Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie released in 23 years RBA

    Manipur: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' screened on Independence Day, first Bollywood movie to release in 23 years

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's LIVE romantic dance performance goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Not here as PM, but as a Hindu: British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University WATCH AJR

    'Not here as PM, but as a Hindu': British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University | WATCH

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film? RBA

    Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film?

    G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film MSW

    G20 Film Festival: Satyajit Ray's 1955 classic 'Pather Panchali' to show as the opening film

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Arsenal secures David Raya on loan with option for permanent transfer osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Arsenal secures David Raya on loan with option for permanent transfer

    7 low carb foods for effective weight loss gcw eai

    7 low-carb foods for effective weight loss

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon