Jailer on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where can you watch Rajinikanth's superhit film?

Nelson Dilipkumar's highly awaited film Jailer, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has hit theatres, gaining critical acclaim and ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Discussions about the film's digital rights and streaming chances are rippling on social media platforms. According to the latest rumours, Kalanithi Maran's production company, Sun Pictures, has obtained the digital streaming rights to Jailer in collaboration with Netflix. The film will be accessible for viewing on the Sun NXT platform. Sun Network has also won satellite rights for Jailer in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

According to sources, Jailer will reach the Sun NXT platform when its 28-day theatrical run concludes. This changeover is expected to occur on September 6th or 7th, while official confirmation has not yet been released.

Following its recent theatrical debut, Jailer made an impressive first weekend. The film's extended weekend, which began on Thursday, August 10th, added to an expected worldwide collection of more than Rs 300 crore. The film allegedly grossed over Rs 38 crore on its fourth day in Indian theatres, including receipts from all languages. As of the end of the first weekend, Jailer in India had amassed a total of Rs 146.40.

Jailer is a Tamil-language action thriller directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film has Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

Jailer is Superstar Rajinikanth's 169th film, and it also marks his comeback to the big screen after a two-year absence, with his previous appearance being in Annaatthe. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's musical score, while Vijay Kartik Kannan and R. Nirmal handled the photography and editing, respectively.

Rajinikanth is filming Lal Salaam, his forthcoming sports drama directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and a cameo appearance by Kapil Dev.