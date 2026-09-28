Director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2’ has been officially announced. Actor Arya confirmed his return by sharing a new poster, which hints that the film could be a prequel exploring the origins of the boxing clans from the first part.

The boxing ring is set to return to the big screen as director Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited film ‘Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2’ has been officially announced. Actor Arya announced the development on Monday, nearly three years after the sequel was first announced in April 2023.

Sharing a new poster featuring a boxing ring on his official X account, Arya wrote, “The origin of Sarpatta Parambarai begins.” He also tagged director Pa Ranjith and actor Sayyeshaa in his post. Take a look. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dd0c6M1y5Eq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&stkn=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2': A Prequel?

The announcement confirms Arya’s return to the franchise. However, the makers are yet to reveal details about the remaining cast and the film’s storyline. Interestingly, the new poster hints that the upcoming film could be a prequel to the 2021 sports drama, taking audiences back to the origins of the boxing world introduced in the first instalment.

Director Pa Ranjith's Other Projects

Pa Ranjith, who is returning as the director, recently announced his first pan-India film, titled Vettuvam. The filmmaker made the announcement earlier this year, along with a poster of the upcoming film.

About the Original 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

The first part of ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions on theatrical releases. Set in North Chennai, the film followed the rivalry between two boxing clans, Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. It also explored the region’s boxing culture and the politics surrounding the sport.

Starring Arya in the lead role, the film received praise from audiences and critics for its story, performances and portrayal of the boxing community. Meanwhile, further details about its cast, period setting, storyline and technical team are awaited.