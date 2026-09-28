Salman Khan opened up about his shirtless moment on 'Bigg Boss 20', stating he did it to show he doesn't have a six-pack yet. He called his body a 'work in progress' and said he has 1-2 months to get in shape for his next film.

Salman Khan on His Viral Shirtless Moment

Salman Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of his fitness journey during the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’. The actor revisited his shirtless appearance from the previous week and joked that he had taken off his shirt to show his body even before getting back into shape.

During the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman spoke about his viral shirtless moment and clarified that he was not trying to show off a perfectly toned physique. Instead, he said that his fitness journey was still underway and he had around one to two months to work on his body for his next film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

'I Showed It When I Was Unfit'

Talking about why he decided to go shirtless despite not having a six-pack, the actor said, “Jab shirt utara tha maine, maine isliye utaara tha ki nahi hai abhi 6 pack (I took my shirt off because I wanted to show that I don’t have a six-pack right now).”

Salman further joked that people seemed to like his appearance despite him not being completely fit. He also shared that he still had some time before getting into the shape he wanted. “Unko pata nahi body achhi lag gayi. Abhi nahi hai. Abhi time hai uske liye. 1-2 mahine hain. Work in progress hai ye abhi. Aisa nahi hai ki fit ho gaya hu, to dikhaya. Unfit mein dikhaya maine. (I don’t know why, but people liked how my body looked. But I don’t have it yet. I still have time, about one or two months. It’s a work in progress. It’s not like I got fit and then decided to show it. I showed it when I was unfit," said Salman.

About Bigg Boss 20

‘Bigg Boss 20’ premiered on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The latest contestant to be eliminated from the show was Isha Rikhi. (ANI)