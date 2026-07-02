The first teaser for Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel, 'Jailer 2', has been released. The makers announced that the high-stakes drama will storm into theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026, locking in a Dussehra release.

'Jailer 2' Teaser and Release Date Announced

Superstar Rajinikanth is finally here with the first glimpse of his much-awaited sequel, 'Jailer 2'. The makers, on Thursday, unveiled a teaser of 'Jailer 2', taking audiences into the high-stakes drama of the film. The film's release date has also been announced, locking it for Dussehra 2026.

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The teaser opens to show a character who appears to be threatening with a mysterious laugh. "You won't be at peace after killing me. You don't know how big network I have behind myself. You will never know who will come for you," the character. One name to rule the game! 💥#Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 #RajiniTheJailer2FromOct15@rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren… pic.twitter.com/RJIpMXVekv — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) July 2, 2026 The teaser moves to show fleeting glimpses of other characters before offering a sneak peek of the superstar himself standing in the shadows.

"One name to rule the game! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 #Jailer2FromOct15 #RajiniTheJailer2FromOct15," the makers wrote in the caption. 'Jailer 2' will hit theatres on October 15, 2026.

Filming Concludes

Earlier in April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans. Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew. Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2."

View this post on Instagram Prior to that, Rajinikanth had also confirmed that the shooting of 'Jailer 2' was complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production.

Sequel Follows Box Office Hit

The sequel follows the success of the original 'Jailer', which performed strongly at the box office. (ANI)