Nita Ambani launched The Library at NMACC in Mumbai, a space dedicated to literature and culture. The event saw a star-studded guest list and highlighted the importance of fostering a love for reading among the younger generation.

Nita Ambani Launches The Library at NMACC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bringing together the worlds of books, cinema, culture and conversations, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani launched The Library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the library launch event. She opted for a stylish look, pairing a brocade top with denim jeans for the glamorous occasion. Isha completed the look with minimal accessories and kept her long hair open.

Celebrity Presence and Highlights

The evening was graced by other prominent faces, including Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Sonali Kulkarni and Vedika Pinto. Kim Sharma and Soha Ali Khan were spotted at the event, while other notable guests included Kajol, Nysa Devgan, Manish Malhotra, Kusha Kapila, Orry and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The Soaring Spirit Brooch

Sharing a glimpse of the opening on Instagram, NMACC highlighted Nita Ambani's choice of jewellery for the occasion. She wore the 'Soaring Spirit' brooch, a statement creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan. "At the opening of The Library at NMACC – a home for books, conversations, and also food – our Founder, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani, wears the exquisite Soaring Spirit brooch, a statement creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan," NMACC wrote in its caption.

NMACC further shared that the brooch draws inspiration from the dragonfly, which symbolises dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities. The piece, according to the caption, embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder and discovery. “Inspired by the dragonfly, a symbol of dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities, the piece embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder, and discovery,” reads the caption.

Vision for The Library

Welcoming the guests, Nita Ambani said, "Library is a place for books, conversations and good food. We want to bring the joy of books and reading back in the young generation…." With its emphasis on books, conversations and shared experiences, The Library aims to create a space that encourages reading and brings people together through literature and culture. (ANI)