    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance

    The actress took to her official social media accounts to share glimpses of her rigorous rehearsal sessions, giving fans a sneak peek into the intricate choreography and high-energy routines.

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for her electrifying dance moves and magnetic screen presence, has set the internet abuzz with anticipation. The starlet recently treated her fans to a visual feast by sharing a series of captivating rehearsal pictures as she gears up for her performance at the upcoming Rajasthan Premier League. The actress took to her official social media accounts to share glimpses of her rigorous rehearsal sessions, giving fans a sneak peek into the intricate choreography and high-energy routines. The most recent movie in which Jacqueline Fernandez appeared was "Ram Setu," which also starred Akshay Kumar. Her next films include "Fateh" with Sonu Sood and "Crack" with Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal.

    After getting a glimpse of her preparation, Jacqueline Fernandez followers are eagerly anticipating the songs she would be heard dancing to, which may or may not be from her movies. Jacqueline recently won the 'Women Of Excellence' award for her work on the internationally acclaimed film "Tell it like a Woman" at the annual Los Angeles of film fashion and art, adding to her winning streak.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
