Jacqueline Fernandez makes an appearance at Patiala court for 200 crores extortion case hearing

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared before the Patiala House court thanks to her connection with a high-profile money-laundering case which involves her ex and infamous con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She got named in a supplementary chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August.

Days after her return from abroad, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez finally made an appearance before a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with the high-profile Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case involving her ex and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar as the prime accused. Jacqueline Fernandez is in the headlines and news for all wrong and controversial reasons ever since her name and connection with famous con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar came to the limelight and radar of fans and many shocking revelations came out after that which shook the industry, internet and social media as well. The actress was not the only one whose name came to the forefront as even Nora Fatehi's name came under the scanner in this high-profile money extortion case.

The 'Cirkus' actress appeared before Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts as the court began hearing charges indicted against Fernandez. According to the reports in a leading Indian entertainment portal, the 37-year-old actress got called for and summoned after Delhi's Patiala House Court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to collect and file the Forensic Science Laboratory report in a money-laundering case on Saturday.

Earlier in May, the court allowed the actress to travel abroad from May 25 to mid-June for her work commitments. The application filed by Fernandez showed that the actress wanted permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for International Indian Film Academy Awards and Milan for a movie shoot till June 12. Last year, in November, the court granted bail to the 'Vikrant Rona' star case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

Earlier, the ED confiscated Fernandez's assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore, which the central agency said were gifts and properties as 'proceeds' of crime received by the actress.

It had got alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. In December 2021, the probe agency filed the first charge sheet in this specific matter.

