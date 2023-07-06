Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salaar Teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's gangster drama showcases never-seen-before action scenes (WATCH)

    Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have released a teaser for Salaar, making fans interested and excited. The teaser retains the mystique around the film while promising that Prabhas would appear in an action role. The video depicted Prabhas in various battle sequences and Prithviraj Sukumaran's character.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 7:47 AM IST

    Salaar, the highly anticipated action thriller, represents Prabhas' first onscreen collaboration with legendary filmmaker Prashanth Neel. After a lengthy wait, the creators have finally released the much anticipated Salaar teaser on social media. At 5.12 a.m., the first peek of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action-packed visual spectacular was released on social media platforms. As predicted, the highly anticipated teaser has garnered a warm reception from Prabhas fans and moviegoers.

    The masterfully constructed trailer, which runs for 1.46 minutes, clarifies that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's ambitious project would be a fantastic experience for cinema fans impatiently awaiting a big-screen visual spectacular. The Salaar teaser opens with a scenario in which actor-director Tinu Anand, identified as the narrator, is surrounded by many international thugs with firearms.

    But the man, unbothered by the impending attack, strongly warns his enemies. "Simple English... No confusion... Lion, cheetah, tiger, elephant - very dangerous... But, not in Jurrasic Park. Because in that park, there is a..." he says with a wicked smile, hinting that they are set to face a highly dangerous man. Simultaneously, the leading man of Salaar, played by Prabhas is simultaneously introduced in the backdrop of a factory-like area (which clearly reminded us of the director's previous outings, the KGF films).

    Prabhas entry: 
    Prabhas plays the protagonist, who is shown bringing down an entire battalion of troops by himself. However, his face is only partially visible in the teaser, preserving the mystery aspect. However, the Telugu superstar is shown in a gruff avatar wearing a grey t-shirt and dark grey pants, holding weapons and blood. This demonstrates his character's cruelty.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran entry
    Later, Varadaraja Mannaar, another major character in Salaar, is introduced, played by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mannaar, unlike the protagonist, is shown sitting on his throne in quiet, but his inner agony can be seen on his face. In the teaser, Prithviraj appears in a never-before-seen avatar, dressed in a black suit and silver jewellery. The trailer also indicates that the Prabhas-starrer would be released in stages, with the first chapter named Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire.

    About Salaar
    Shruti Haasan plays the female protagonist in the Prashanth Neel-directed film, marking the actress's first onscreen cooperation with Prabhas. In the film, Jagapathi Babu plays Raja Mannaar, the father of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Varadaraja Mannaar, with Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram, Madhu Guruswamy, and others. Ravi Basrur wrote the songs and original score. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and distributed by Hombale Films.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 7:48 AM IST
