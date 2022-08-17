Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate listed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an offender in an additional charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The actor has been identified as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplemental charge sheet filed in a Delhi court, which is investigating the money trail in the extortion case. Previously, the ED had attached the actor's assets and questioned her. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the government temporarily attached the actor's 7 crore assets in April (PMLA).

For the unversed, Jacqueline has been summoned several times by the ED in connection to the money laundering case. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had also informed the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

Jacqueline's cash were provisionally attached by the agency in April under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was summoned for recording her statement for the last time in June, when the agency was tracing the remaining profits of crime in this case. The agency interrogated her for eight hours.

A temporary order was filed against her for seizing fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash, citing the monies as "proceeds of crime." “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion." “Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had said in a statement.

Jacqueline had told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. Fernandez further said she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in “regular contact" with Jacqueline Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police).

(With inputs from PTI)