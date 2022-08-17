Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    The Enforcement Directorate listed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as an offender in an additional charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline has been named an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. 

    The actor has been identified as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplemental charge sheet filed in a Delhi court, which is investigating the money trail in the extortion case. Previously, the ED had attached the actor's assets and questioned her. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the government temporarily attached the actor's 7 crore assets in April (PMLA).

    For the unversed, Jacqueline has been summoned several times by the ED in connection to the money laundering case. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had also informed the media that the actress was dating him. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

    Also Read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

    Jacqueline's cash were provisionally attached by the agency in April under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was summoned for recording her statement for the last time in June, when the agency was tracing the remaining profits of crime in this case. The agency interrogated her for eight hours.

    A temporary order was filed against her for seizing fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash, citing the monies as "proceeds of crime." “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion." “Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case, to deliver the said gifts to her," the ED had said in a statement.

    Also Read: Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host? 

    Jacqueline had told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar. Fernandez further said she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in “regular contact" with Jacqueline Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 last year (by the Delhi Police).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    From Genie Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies RBA

    From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Recent Stories

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports-ayh

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports

    OnePlus working on foldable phone CEO shares cryptic post hints at using Oppo Find N hinge gcw

    Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

    Talaq-e-Hasan

    Supreme Court says Talaq-e-Hasan not like triple talaq: Know the difference

    SBI offers doorstep banking services to its customers; here's what we know - adt

    SBI offers doorstep banking services to its customers; here's what we know

    Apple likely to introduce low cost iPad iPad Pro with M2 chip in October report gcw

    Apple likely to introduce low-cost iPad, iPad Pro with M2 chip in October

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon