Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host? Here's what we know

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill is dating this TV host, and they will be seen together soon in Salman Khan's flick Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The pair even went on a trip to Rishikesh together.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill is making news once more. She is in the headlines because sources indicate that the Bigg Boss 13 diva has found love again. She is reportedly in love with Raghav Juyal, the most well-known TV personality and ace professional dancer. 

    Photo Courtesy: Bigg Boss's Instagram

    Previously, Shehnaaz drew attention in the Bigg Boss 13 house after falling in love with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla, and according to rumours, they were going strong. Still, the actor's sad death altered everything. Shehnaaz became a workaholic, focused solely on her profession.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The former Bigg Boss competitor became a household name, and now the Punjabi kudi will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's flick Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Zoom, Shehnaaz met and fell in love with ace choreographer Raghav Juyal on the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raghav, who plays a significant part in the film, has become more than a good buddy to Shehnaaz, and the two are very friendly and fond of each other.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The two even travelled to Rishikesh together. Only if the rumours are true would they look gorgeous together.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When it comes to Shehnaaz, she has gone a long way since her time on Bigg Boss. She has proven to be a strong individual, particularly following the death of Sidharth Shukla.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many publications said that Shehnaaz Gill would need a long time to recover from the setback, but the girl became a model of how to live life even during the most trying times. Also Read: SEXY video, photos: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz's growth from Bigg Boss 13 to today is impressive, and she is reaching new heights of achievement every day. Sana's followers can't wait for her big debut to spread her charm across Bollywood. Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    From Genie Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies RBA

    From Genie’s Lamp to Mani: Best magical items in movies

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Recent Stories

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator

    US President Joe Biden signs climate and health care legislation - adt

    US President Joe Biden signs climate and health care legislation

    Media only speaks lies - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth-ayh

    'Media only speaks lies' - Cristiano Ronaldo hints at upcoming interview to reveal the truth

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised - adt

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised

    CSA T20 League: Will MS Dhoni mentor Johannesburg Super Kings JSK? Raieev Shukla clarifies-ayh

    CSA T20 League: Will MS Dhoni mentor Johannesburg Super Kings? Raieev Shukla clarifies

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon