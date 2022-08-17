Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host? Here's what we know
Shehnaaz Gill is dating this TV host, and they will be seen together soon in Salman Khan's flick Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The pair even went on a trip to Rishikesh together.
Shehnaaz Gill is making news once more. She is in the headlines because sources indicate that the Bigg Boss 13 diva has found love again. She is reportedly in love with Raghav Juyal, the most well-known TV personality and ace professional dancer.
Previously, Shehnaaz drew attention in the Bigg Boss 13 house after falling in love with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla, and according to rumours, they were going strong. Still, the actor's sad death altered everything. Shehnaaz became a workaholic, focused solely on her profession.
The former Bigg Boss competitor became a household name, and now the Punjabi kudi will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's flick Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
According to Zoom, Shehnaaz met and fell in love with ace choreographer Raghav Juyal on the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Raghav, who plays a significant part in the film, has become more than a good buddy to Shehnaaz, and the two are very friendly and fond of each other.
The two even travelled to Rishikesh together. Only if the rumours are true would they look gorgeous together.
When it comes to Shehnaaz, she has gone a long way since her time on Bigg Boss. She has proven to be a strong individual, particularly following the death of Sidharth Shukla.
Many publications said that Shehnaaz Gill would need a long time to recover from the setback, but the girl became a model of how to live life even during the most trying times. Also Read: SEXY video, photos: Kim Kardashian dons NUDE bikini at the gym
Shehnaaz's growth from Bigg Boss 13 to today is impressive, and she is reaching new heights of achievement every day. Sana's followers can't wait for her big debut to spread her charm across Bollywood. Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Actor is responding to treatment but still on ventilator