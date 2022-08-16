Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy: 43-years-old actress flaunts her baby bump (Pictures)

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Bipasha Basu has finally revealed that she is pregnant. Strong rumours were circulating a few weeks ago that Bipasha and her actor spouse Karan Singh Grover were expecting their first child. The couple made it official on Tuesday morning via their social media accounts.

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    Bipasha Basu and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have announced the birth of their first child. Bipasha announced her pregnancy on social media with a picture session in which she flaunted her baby belly. Bipasha looked stunning in a white shirt as Karan kissed her baby belly. 

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    She wrote: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover while filming Alone in 2015. According to Bengali customs, the pair married in April 2016. They later organised a celebration for their industry pals, which numerous Bollywood celebs attended. The duo appeared together in the online series Dangerous.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    On the shoot of their first film together, Alone, Bipasha and Karan fell in love. When they chose to marry, the pair faced opposition from Bipasha's parents, who were concerned about Karan's two unsuccessful marriages. Previously, he was married to Shraddha Nigam and then to Jennifer Winget.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    Bipasha Basu, a former supermodel, also hosted the television show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut in Ajnabee. She is most known for her performances in films like Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Raaz. Also Read: Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Photo Courtesy: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

    Karan Singh Grover, a well-known television personality, has been in several TV shows, including Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, and Dil Dosti Dance a few. For a period, he played Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan Patel filled in for him when he left the show. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

     

