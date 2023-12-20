Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress breaks silence on allegations, labels investigation 'Malicious'

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer Prashant Patil reported that the actress applied the petition in response to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's frequent letters to her, claiming that such notes constitute an "attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman."

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Days after Jacqueline Fernandez filed a Rs 200 crore extortion complaint in the Delhi High Court, her lawyer Prashant Patil revealed the contents of the case in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18. Patil reported that Jacqueline applied in response to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's frequent letters to her, claiming that such notes constitute an "attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman." Jacqueline's counsel also argued that all of the defendants in the case were not treated fairly and that the officials conducted a hostile inquiry.

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer's statement

    The petitioner was an unintentional victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's maliciously targeted attack. There is no evidence that Jacqueline had any participation in assisting him in laundering his allegedly ill-gotten cash. As a result, she cannot be prosecuted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    The petition 

    On December 18, Jacqueline filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, requesting that the ED's case against her be dropped. She said that all of the claims against her are untrue and that she was duped not just by Sukesh but also by Aditi Singh, who is also being investigated in the case.

    Jacqueline Fernandez's case

    For a long time, Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The Bollywood actress is accused of receiving gifts in exchange for allegedly extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. She has also been questioned several times by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail in connection with the crime, was rumored to be dating Jacqueline. However, the actress has categorically denied any intimate relationship with Sukesh. He frequently writes letters to Jacqueline from prison, describing her as 'my baby' or 'love'.

