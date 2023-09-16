Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jab We Met 2: Are Shahid Kapoor, Kareena reuniting for much-awaited sequel?

    Released in 2007, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor played the roles of Aditya and Geet in the iconic rom-com movie Jab We Met. Now a piece of exciting news for fans is here. According to recent reports, Exes and actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan might reunite on screens for a sequel.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met is one of the most loved movies. The iconic rom-com movie, released in 2007, was a big hit and rules hearts even today. While fans often demand a sequel to the film. Now, it looks like it is finally happening. If a news report by an entertainment portal is legit, Jab We Met 2, planning is taking shape.

    As reported by the entertainment portal, Raj Mehta, the proprietor of Ashtavinayak, will produce the movie under the Gandhar Films banner. Gandhar Group, which has a 30-year history in the oil refinery sector, stepped into the entertainment industry in 2021 with their banner Gandhar Films & Studio Private Limited. It is being said and reported that Imtiaz Ali, who directed the first film, will helm this one too.

    While there is no official announcement regarding Jab We Met 2, being on the cards from the makers, it is now being actively discussed and speculated if exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor will come together for the movie and reprise their roles as Geet and Aditya, respectively.

    Jab We Met was also re-released in theatres earlier this year when Shahid Kapoor talked about the potential sequel and told Siddharth Kannan, "It really depends on the quality of that script. If there is a script that demands a sequel. But, if I feel it is the kind of script you read and say, this will be better than the original. It can match up to the original. I would do it. If I feel it is not. I am trying to use the brand value of the original. I would feel why are you doing it, do not do it."

