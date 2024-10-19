Sunny Deol turn 67: A look into actor's net worth, cars and more

Entertainment
Sunny Deol's net worth stands at Rs 130 crore, reflecting his successful three-decade career in the Hindi film industry and various business ventures.
He owns a luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore, along with a Rs 21 crore complex in the city.
Sunny possesses ancestral properties in Punjab and London, contributing to his wealth. Additionally, he owns several plots of agricultural and non-agricultural land.
The actor boasts a remarkable collection of luxury cars, including an Audi A8, Land Rover Defender 110, and a Porsche 911 GT3, among others.
Sunny Deol charges between Rs 5 to 6 crore per film, along with a share of profits. For Gadar 2, he reportedly earned Rs 20 crore.
He commands Rs 2 to 3 crore for brand endorsements, reflecting his marketability and continued popularity in the industry.
Sunny runs his own production house, allowing him to create and promote films, further expanding his influence in the entertainment sector.
He owns a dubbing studio, enhancing his production capabilities and providing services to other filmmakers in the industry.
Sunny Deol's family operates several large restaurants, adding another dimension to their business interests and contributing to their overall wealth.