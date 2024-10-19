Entertainment

Sunny Deol turn 67: A look into actor's net worth, cars and more

Net Worth

Sunny Deol's net worth stands at Rs 130 crore, reflecting his successful three-decade career in the Hindi film industry and various business ventures.

 

Real Estate Holdings

He owns a luxurious bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore, along with a Rs 21 crore complex in the city.

 

Ancestral Properties

Sunny possesses ancestral properties in Punjab and London, contributing to his wealth. Additionally, he owns several plots of agricultural and non-agricultural land.

 

Luxury Car Collection

The actor boasts a remarkable collection of luxury cars, including an Audi A8, Land Rover Defender 110, and a Porsche 911 GT3, among others.

 

Film Earnings

Sunny Deol charges between Rs 5 to 6 crore per film, along with a share of profits. For Gadar 2, he reportedly earned Rs 20 crore.

 

Endorsement Fees

He commands Rs 2 to 3 crore for brand endorsements, reflecting his marketability and continued popularity in the industry.

 

Production Ventures

Sunny runs his own production house, allowing him to create and promote films, further expanding his influence in the entertainment sector.

 

Dubbing Studio

He owns a dubbing studio, enhancing his production capabilities and providing services to other filmmakers in the industry.

 

Family Restaurants

Sunny Deol's family operates several large restaurants, adding another dimension to their business interests and contributing to their overall wealth.

