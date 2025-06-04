Lulia Vantur was honoured at the Daf Bama Awards for her global music impact and will soon make her acting debut in the English short film Echoes Of Us.

Iulia Vantur, known for her remarkable journey from Romania to India, was recently honoured at the prestigious Daf Bama Music Awards in Germany. The international event celebrates multicultural music and artists with global impact, making it a fitting platform to recognize Iulia's cross-border influence in the music world.

Having built a strong presence in Europe and India, Iulia received recognition not only for her musical achievements but also for her ability to transcend geographical, linguistic, and cultural boundaries. She was awarded the title of ‘Cross Border Artist,’ applauding her courage and commitment to building bridges through music.

Emotional Speech and Captivating Performance

While accepting the award, an emotional Iulia said, “I feel honored to receive the recognition at such an impactful platform. Many thought I was crazy to leave a successful career in Romania and move to India... but God clearly had a better plan for me.” She highlighted her journey of resilience and faith, reflecting on her transition to singing in a new country and language.

Iulia also performed at the event and shared stunning glimpses from the night on social media. She wowed attendees in an off-shoulder violet gown adorned with floral motifs and styled her hair in a chic wavy bun. Photos showed her mingling with international artists, solidifying her presence as a global performer.

New Chapter: Acting Debut in ‘Echoes Of Us’

While music remains her first love, Iulia is now stepping into the world of films. She is set to make her acting debut as the lead in the English short film Echoes Of Us, directed by Joe Rajan. The film has already begun shooting and is expected to mark a new chapter in her career.

From Romania to Bollywood and now to international cinema, Iulia Vantur continues to break barriers. With powerful vocals, graceful presence, and growing global recognition, she is steadily carving a niche as a true international star.