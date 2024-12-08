Salman Khan attends Iulia Vantur’s dad’s birthday, sparks relationship rumors [PHOTOS]

Salman Khan attended Iulia Vantur’s father’s birthday, sparking relationship rumors. The intimate celebration fueled speculation, as the duo has long been linked, though never confirming their bond.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

Salman Khan set the stage on fire during his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded 2024 in Dubai, delivering a four-hour spectacle filled with dance, music, and comedy. Joined by stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul, Salman left fans cheering for more. The show was a true celebration of Bollywood.
 

article_image2

Off-stage, Salman Khan was seen sharing a warm moment with Iulia Vantur’s family. Taking time out from his hectic schedule, he celebrated the birthday of Iulia’s father, with both Iulia and her mother present for the occasion. The intimate celebration provided a rare glimpse into Salman’s personal life.

article_image3

Iulia Vantur, who has been linked to Salman for years, posted pictures of the family gathering on Instagram, adding a personal touch. She wished her father a happy birthday, sharing her gratitude and affection for him. Fans were quick to react, commenting on the bond between Iulia and Salman.

 

article_image4

The duo’s relationship has always sparked curiosity, with many fans wondering about the nature of their bond. While neither has publicly confirmed the rumors, Iulia’s regular appearances at Salman’s events and her participation in his professional projects have only added fuel to the speculation about their relationship.

