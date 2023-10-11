Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to ongoing conflict

    Amy Jackson reacted to the Israel-Hamas war. She took to Instagram to share a depressing statement about atrocities being done on both sides for the last few days.

    Israel Hamas war: Amy Jackson gets emotional, reacts to Israelis and Palestinians' ongoing war RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    It has been four days since Hamas, a militant group from Palestine, attacked Israel. The two parties are currently at war, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and severe property damage on both sides. Amy Jackson took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on the Israel and Hamas war.

    Amy Jackson has been vocal in expressing her thoughts about world peace and animal cruelty. Recently, the actress shared her opinion on the ongoing war between the Israelis and Palestinians.

    Her post on Instagram read, "The news coming from the Middle East is truly harrowing and a crime against humanity. We can't keep quiet because we're afraid of backlash and criticism. We must use our voices and platforms to condemn terrorism. What is happening in Israel and Palestine right now is unbearable to witness and because of atrocities on both sides, innocent children and their families are being killed (sic)."

    Also Read: Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    She added, "I'm praying for every frightened child, every terror-stricken mother and father, heartbroken grandmothers and grandfathers, sisters and brothers who are experiencing unimaginable life shattering pain and fear. I'm praying for the innocent. I'm praying for peace (sic)."

    She captioned the post, "Dark times (sic)," with a heartbroken emoji.

    Also Read: Video and photos: Raj Kundra says 'NO' to pose with Urfi Javed; here's what happened NEXT

    On October 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, during the conflict. He condemned "all forms of terrorism."

    His post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

    US President Joe Biden also voiced his support for Israel.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot ATG

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here ATG

    Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Divorce settlement: Privacy clauses and other clauses revealed; Read here

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict RBA

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces Bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot ATG

    Aamir Khan reveals daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Date with Nupur Shikhare; anticipates crying a lot

    CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms anr

    Breaking: CBI to probe NewsClick over violation of foreign fund norms

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks AJR EAI

    Discover rich flavors of Afghanistan: 7 must-try Afghan snacks

    WhatsApp to soon introduce feature to find and follow Channels Check details gcw

    WhatsApp to soon introduce feature to find and follow Channels; Check details

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh utsav and political events vkp

    Karnataka govt bans usage of firecrackers at weddings, Ganesh Utsav and political events

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon