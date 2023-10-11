Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date

Upcoming crime drama 'Pain Hustlers' starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans unveils a compelling tale of ambition and moral dilemmas. Directed by David Yates, it premieres on Netflix on October 27, 2023, with a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline

The much-anticipated film of the month, "Pain Hustlers," starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, has been making waves since the release of its first promotional material. The crime drama has captured the attention of viewers, and with the recent release of its trailer, fans are even more eager to learn about the film's details, including its release date, cast, synopsis, and more.

Trailer for "Pain Hustlers" Featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for "Pain Hustlers" on October 10, 2023. The film's synopsis reads, "Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza lands a job from Pete at a failing pharma start-up, where Liza's charm, drive, and guts catapult her into the high life and the company into the center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences."

The trailer introduces Liza, a single mother determined to improve her financial situation and provide a better life for her daughter. When she accepts a job offer from Pete's sales company, their fortunes change dramatically. However, their newfound success takes a dark turn when the FBI launches an investigation, prompting Liza to question the morality of her actions. Emily Blunt plays the role of Liza, a struggling single mother whose journey leads her into a world of wealth and a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

Release Date, Cast, and More

Mark your calendars for October 27, 2023, as "Pain Hustlers" is set to premiere on Netflix. Directed by David Yates, the film revolves around the story of a single mother who joins a failing pharmaceutical start-up. The film is inspired by the May 2018 New York Times Magazine article written by Evan Hughes and his 2022 book, "The Hard Sell." Prior to its Netflix release, the movie will make its debut in select theaters in the US on October 20, 2023.

In "Pain Hustlers," Emily Blunt takes on the role of Liza Drake, an ambitious dreamer, while Chris Evans portrays Pete Brenner, a character described as superficial and transactional. The star-studded cast also includes Catherine O'Hara, Andy García, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James, Chloe Coleman, Aubrey Dollar, Amit Shah, and Willie Raysor, among others. The film offers a sharp and insightful exploration of the choices people make, driven by desperation or greed.

Director David Yates shared his thoughts on the casting, stating, "Emily was probably the most prepared actor I've ever worked with. She comes to set with a game plan every single day and knows exactly what she wants to explore in the architecture of the human being that she's playing." He further commented on casting Chris Evans, highlighting the contrast between his clean-cut, heroic image and his role as a pharma representative with dubious intentions in the film.